 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stambaugh, Merlin 'Ed'
0 entries

Stambaugh, Merlin 'Ed'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | Merlin “Ed” Stambaugh, 67, died Sept. 8, 2020.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News