Stamp, Maudine P.

CUSTER | Maudine Pauline Augusta Roberts Stamp, 91, died June 14, 2020.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22, at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Hill City, with a visitation service at 9 a.m.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City, MN, with a visitation service at 10 a.m..

Maudine will be laid to rest at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery with her husband Leonard Leroy Lauseng.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, S.D.

