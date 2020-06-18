Stamp, Maudine P.

CUSTER | Maudine Pauline Augusta Roberts Stamp, 91, died June 14, 2020.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22, at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Hill City, with a visitation service at 9 a.m.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City, MN, with a visitation service at 10 a.m..
Maudine will be laid to rest at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery with her husband Leonard Leroy Lauseng.
Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, S.D.
To plant a tree in memory of Maudine Stamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.