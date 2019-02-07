Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Chrisandra M. Stands, 58, died Feb. 4, 2019.

Wake services will be at 5 p.m. on Feb. 11, at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12, at the church.

Kirk Funeral Home

