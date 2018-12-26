Try 1 month for 99¢

PHILIP | Frank "Sonny" Stangle, 84, died Dec. 22, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m., on Dec. 27 at the St. John Catholic Church in New Underwood.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at the New Underwood School Gym. Burial will be at the New Underwood Cemetery.

