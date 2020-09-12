 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stanton, Jerry
0 entries

Stanton, Jerry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Jerry Stanton, 76, died Sept. 10, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. The funeral will be live-streamed at the Leverington Funeral Home website.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News