LANTRY | Claudette Fern Stapert died Oct. 10, 2019.

A community service will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at United Church of Christ in Eagle Butte. Services will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at All Saints Catholic Church, Eagle Butte. Burial will follow at Lantry Cemetery.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge

