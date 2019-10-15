{{featured_button_text}}

LANTRY | Claudette Fern Stapert, 81, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald Stapert of Lantry; daughters, Melody (Doug) Birkeland and Reva (Mark) Ortega, and son, Brice (Kara) Stapert, all of Rapid City; grandchildren include Tiffany Birkeland, Bryan (Brynn) Birkeland, Cody Ortega, Michael Birkeland, Brooke Stapert, and Brayden Stapert; great-grandchildren, Brecken Birkeland and Braylee Birkeland; sister, Karen (Gerry) Boehrs of Rapid City; and brother, Claude Speker of Dupree.

A community service will be at 7 p.m. today at United Church of Christ in Eagle Butte.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte. Burial will follow at the Lantry Cemetery.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge

