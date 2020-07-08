Stark, Sara L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Sara Lee Stark, 95, passed away on July 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; three sisters; and two brothers. They had farmed in Nisland and Vale for many years. She enjoyed needlework, playing Yahtzee and created many beautiful pictures with her coloring skills.

She is survived by her six children, Raymond Stark, Duane Stark, Rodney Stark, Randy Stark, Marilyn (Stark) Paverud and Charlene (Stark) Sedar; 13 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Willie Ruby.

Memorial services, for family only, will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, on Behrens Wilson Funeral Home Facebook page.

A memorial for extended family and friends will be held at noon on Saturday, July 11, at the Vale Community Hall.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.

