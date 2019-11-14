{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Patricia Pahl Starkweather, 93, died Nov. 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 18, Blessed Sacrament Church with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

