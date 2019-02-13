SEATTLE, Wash. | Joan Judith Trucano Starling was born Nov. 15, 1935, in Deadwood, SD, and died on Feb. 7, 2019, in Seattle.
Throughout her life she loved well, complained little, put her love of others before herself, loved her work, and took care of those she loved with humor and wit.
Joan graduated from Rapid City (SD) High School in 1953, South Dakota State University in 1957, traveled by boat to Europe and worked throughout her life as a medical technologist. She met Phillip John Starling skiing in Rapid City and married him in San Antonio in 1961. Phillip’s service in the Air Force took them to live in Riverside, CA, Plattsburg, NY, and Canberra, Australia. After Phillip retired from the Air Force in 1979, they settled in Spokane and started a new chapter in their lives where they lived until Phillip’s passing in 2008.
Joan centered her life around her family, her work, and the many animals she loved — especially rabbits.
She leaves behind her son, Stephen Starling and his wife Sharron, her daughter, Ranleigh Starling and husband Steve Doub, and her grandchildren Ranleigh, Abbey, Frances and Audrey, all of Seattle. She is also survived by her sister and friend, Mary Rice (Howard), her nephew Patrick Rice and niece AnnMarie Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Starling; her parents; and her brother, Patrick Trucano.
This is brief, in keeping with her dislike of fuss. Her family will share additional memories of her life in a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. PST on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Riverside Memorial Park in Spokane.
