Subscribe for 33¢ / day
James Statham

SPEARFISH | James R. "Jim" Statham passed away on July 30, 2018.

Jim always surrounded himself with many friends — to meet Jim once, he considered you his friend. He had many interests from classic cars and motorcycles to ranching. He was always the life of the party and lit up every room he entered. His boisterous voice and laughter will be remembered by everyone who knew him. Jim loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

He never wanted a sad farewell, so we are having a Celebration of his Life at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at his classic car garage, 12055 Industry Place in Whitewood. Please RSVP to the online invitation at http://evite.me/bRJCkCHhnX or to Lisa, 605-390-2300, or by email, riverbelle01@gmail.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Statham, James R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments