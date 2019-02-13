Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | Mary Ann Staudinger, 89, died Feb. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 18, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial follows at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Staudinger, Mary Ann
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments