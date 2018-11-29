CHAMBERLAIN | Peggy Jane Morken was born Dec. 9, 1949, in Platte to Ray and Lois (DeHaan) Morken. She was raised in Kimball where she attended school.
Peg and her loving husband, Donnie Steckelberg, raised two children, Kendra and Corbin in the Chamberlain-Oacoma area. She worked at Harry K Chevrolet Dealership for 25 years. After retiring from Harry K's, she began working part time at Great Western Bank until fully retiring in 2016.
Peg touched so many lives in so many different ways resulting in countless friends and family members. Peg and Donnie kept busy with their love of traveling, attending car shows and spoiling their five beautiful grandchildren. Peg was an extremely classy lady who had a very gentle loving touch. She always made the most of every situation and believed in working hard, playing hard, and having fun! Peg will live on through all of us and the way she touched all of our lives.
Thank you Peggy for teaching us how to give, love, and live!
Peggy peacefully took her place in Heaven on Nov. 26, 2018. Gratefully sharing her life are her husband, Donnie Steckelberg of Chamberlain; two children, Kendra and Wade Beringer of Spearfish, and Corbin Lingemann of Chamberlain; five grandchildren, Skyler and Jack Beringer, Maggie, Loey, and Leo Lingemann; her brother, Mike and Carol Morken of Sioux Falls; her sister, Reta and Billy Norris of Midlothian, TX; and a host of other family and friends.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Funeral services for Peggy J. Steckelberg, 68, will be at 10 a.m. CST on Friday, Nov. 30, at the United Church of Christ. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services today at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Hickey Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
