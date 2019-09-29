{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Glenys E. Steele, 80, died Sept. 27, 2019.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2, at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Glenys Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments