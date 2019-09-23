{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Jennifer Dawn Steele, 42, died Sept. 18, 2019.

A one-night wake service will begin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 24, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, with a service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25, at the church.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

