Steele, Kenneth W.
0 entries

Steele, Kenneth W.

  • 0

RAPID CITY | Kenneth W. Steele, 93, died Jan. 18, 2020.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. Wake and Rosary is at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Steele, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Visitation begins.
Jan 22
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
6:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Christian Wake Service with Rosary begins.
Jan 23
Christian Funeral Mass
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:00AM
St Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
221 Knollwood Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Christian Funeral Mass begins.
Jan 23
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
11:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenneth's Graveside Service begins.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News