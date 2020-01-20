Steele, Kenneth W.

RAPID CITY | Kenneth W. Steele, 93, died Jan. 18, 2020.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. Wake and Rosary is at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
