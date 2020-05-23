Steele, Mary J.
0 entries

Steele, Mary J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROCKYFORD | Mary Jane Steele, 88, died May 19, 2020.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. Christian Wake Service and Rosary on Monday, May 25, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at noon on Tuesday, May 26, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, with a family and friends gathering one hour prior. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News