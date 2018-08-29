Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Shirley J. Steele, 80, died Aug. 27, 2018.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, at Christ Church, with viewing one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Steele, Shirley J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments