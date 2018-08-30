RAPID CITY | Shirley Bolzer Steele, 80, formerly of Scottsbluff, NE, passed away on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
Shirley was born on June 3, 1938, in Mitchell, NE, to David and Mollie (Schaneman) Bolzer. She graduated from high school in Scottsbluff, NE, and married Ronald Lee Steele on Jan. 19, 1958, at Scottsbluff.
Shirley was a homemaker for many years and they lived in 14 different communities while Ron worked for the FAA. They made their home in Casper, WY, in 1979, where she worked for the Title Company for the City of Casper. When they moved to Reno, NV, in 1982, she worked in the city’s Finance Department, retiring in 1994. They moved to Rapid City in 2001, where they have since resided.
Shirley’s marriage to Ron and raising their children was most important in her life, as was her decision of accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1968. She loved studying His Word and attending BSF and was Vice President of the Christian Women’s Club. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and cooking. The family enjoyed great vacations together in the summer months and she always stayed busy with family and friends. The seven grandchildren were such a big part of her life, and she was a spiritual advisor to her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Steele of Rapid City; her son, Ronald L. Steele Jr. of Tacoma, WA; her daughter, Tracy Petersen and her fiance’, Steve McDaniel of Quartzsite, AZ; seven grandchildren, Mitchell Steele, Jonathan Steele, Veronica Steele, Tristan Rhoades, Tyler Petersen, Michelle Petersen and Sage Petersen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Raymond, Reuben and Ronald Bolzer; and her sister, Ruth Kaufman.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, at Christ Church, with viewing for one hour before services. A reception and luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Friends may sign Shirley’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
