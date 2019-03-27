Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Becky Sue Steely, 72, died March 24, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. March 29, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

the life of: Steely, Becky S.
