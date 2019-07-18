FAITH | Jomay Steen, 61, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the IHS Hospital in Eagle Butte.
Jomay Steen was born May 24, 1958 at the Faith Hospital, with Dr. Paul Dzinters as the attending doctor. Jomay attended grade school at the Turtle Creek school four miles west of the homestead. She was in the largest class to attend the country school. Her class (four students) went on to graduate from Faith High School in 1976.
Jomay graduated from South Dakota State University in 1980. She served two years as a VISTA volunteer in Helena and Billings, MT. On a provisional contract she then taught school at Bridger Day School. She then went on to teach at Cherry Creek Day School and Takini from 1983 to 1996. She returned to SDSU and finished a Journalism Degree with internships with the Freedom Forum and Community News Service. It was while Jomay was reporting for Community News Service that Jack Marsh, executive editor at the Argus Leader, hired her as a general news reporter. She worked as a reporter for the Brookings Bureau of the Argus Leader, then at the Sioux Falls office from 1998 to 2003. Jomay was hired by executive editor Peggy Sagen for reporting duties at the Rapid City Journal in 2003.
In 2011, Jomay returned to teaching school, her first love. She taught at Rock Creek Grant School in Bullhead, and Standing Rock Indian School in Fort Yates, ND, from 2011 to 2016. Due to health reasons she retired early and came home to the Steen Homestead.
Jomay was a caring individual who maintained relationships throughout her life. Once she met you, you were a friend for life.
Grateful for having her in their lives include sister, LouAnn, nephews, Chris and Gene, niece, Bobbi, her husband Mark and their children Lani, Jase and Marty Joe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lila Steen.
A time of Celebrating Jomay’s Life and sharing stories will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the Legion Hall in Faith.
A Native American fund is being established in Jomay’s name in the School of Communication and Journalism within the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at South Dakota State University. Make your secure online gift at https://www.sdstatefoundation.org/give-now or send your gift directly to the SDSU Foundation, 815 Medary Ave., Box 525, Brookings, SD 57007.
Condolences may be sent through our website at evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.
