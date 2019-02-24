Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Russell A. Steinback, 61, died Feb. 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on March 2, with services at 10 a.m., all at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Steinback, Russell A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments