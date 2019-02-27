RAPID CITY | Russell A. Steinback, 61, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Health Home Plus Hospice House.
Russell Arthur Steinback was born Dec. 27, 1957, in Deadwood to Emil “Ted” and Edith Blanche (Hoffman) Steinback. He has been a client of Black Hills Works for the past 50 years.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister, Anita and husband John Weikel and their children, Kent and Heather Weikel, Susan and Paul Arrington, and Karen Weikel, of Charleston, SC; his brother, Paul and his wife Bonnie Steinback and their children Heather Steinback, Ryan and Nickie Steinback, of Rapid City, and Wade and Katie Steinback of Columbus, MS. There are also numerous grand-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Black Hills Works or Black Hills Regional Hospice House in memory of Russell Steinback.
