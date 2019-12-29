Stensland, Betty

RAPID CITY | Betty Stensland, 92, formerly of Spearfish and Buffalo, SD, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019 at the Rapid City Hospice House.
Family services will take place at a later date.
To all the staff at Avantara Saint Cloud (Bella Vista) and Black Hills Hospice, a grateful and heartfelt thank you for the loving and wonderful care you gave Betty while she was in your care. You have difficult jobs and you always showed you care. You are so greatly appreciated. Monty and family
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Stensland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
