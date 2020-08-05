You have permission to edit this article.
Sterling, Carolyn Sue

RAPID CITY | Carolyn Sue Sterling, 81, passed away on July 28, 2020.

Survivors include a sister, Lucy LeCoumpte; son Charles Crecellus and daughter Tracy Crecellus; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and one granddoggie, Trixie.

Sue touched all of these lives and left loving memories in each of their hearts. Her departure from all of these lives will be greatly felt.

