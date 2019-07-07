{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Harold L. Stetler, 87, died July 4, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on July 8, at Kirk Funeral Home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 9, at First Assembly of God Church.

Burial at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Stetler, Harold L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments