RAPID CITY | Kris Stevens, 43, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
He leaves behind his sister, Kathy (Robert) Chalker; his brother, Keith (Gina Phillips) Stevens and nephews Keith Stevens, Jr. and Ethan Stevens; his sister, Kari Linderman, niece, Rhonda-Gail Linderman and nephew, Daniel Linderman; his sister, Kandi (Jimmy) Rothleutner and nieces Alison, Emily and Erin Rothleutner and nephews Justin Rothleutner and Kenneth Rothleutner; and his “adopted” kids, Isaiah, Conner, Dominique and Brandie Shortbull and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Eaceil (Starnes) Stevens and his Grandma Elthier Starnes.
Kris was born April 7, 1976, in Rapid City. He attended grade school in Rapid City and graduated from Douglas High School in 1995. Kris was an avid sports fan and spent much of his time watching live sporting events with his friends. One of his greatest hobbies was his activity in RCASA Softball, coaching and leading his teams to multiple tournament wins, including a state championship. Big Kris was a one in a million friend that could be counted on in any situation. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
You have free articles remaining.
Celebration of his Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Star of the West Complex, Field 5. A reception will follow at the Flying J Bar.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.