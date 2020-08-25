 Skip to main content
Stevens, Marvin J.
Stevens, Marvin J.

HOT SPRINGS | Marvin James Stevens, 83, died Aug. 23, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

