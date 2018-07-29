Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Matthew Stevenson, 79, died July 24, 2018.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on July 30, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Stevenson, Matthew
