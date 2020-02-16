Stewart, Betsy

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. | On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Betsy Stewart, a loving wife and mother passed at the age of 65 in Oro Valley due to complications of COPD. Betsy was born on June 15, 1954 in Rapid City, SD, to Clarence and Leona Thein.
Betsy met her husband, Doug Stewart, while attending college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD. Over the next 46 years they enjoyed the adventures of raising a family and moving to different parts of the country until finally returning to their true home of Rapid City in 2009. They adopted Saddlebrooke, AZ, as their winter home for the last six years.
Betsy was preceded in death by her father, Clarence; her mother, Leona; and her son, Jason. She is survived by her husband, Doug, and daughter, Alison Marek (Mike).
She enjoyed horseback riding, drawing and painting.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
