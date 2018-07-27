Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Deborah A. Stewart, 49, died July 24, 2018.

Visitation begins at 7 p.m., with 8 p.m. Christian Wake services on July 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 30, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

