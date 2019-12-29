Stewart, Patricia A.

She was born on Dec. 13, 1936 near Dell Rapids, SD, to Henry and Lillie (Smith) Dement. Pat grew up on the farm with 17 brothers and sisters, having to leave school to help support the family. Pat married Carryl "Milt" Stewart on Sept. 14, 1962 in Pipestone, MN, and eventually moved to Rapid City. She was a stay-at-home Mom, taking on a district manager position of ARTEX Paints until the last of the children started elementary school. She tried to be a disciplinarian, but usually just threatened, “wait until your Dad gets home!”. Pat was always volunteering to work her children’s many school activities and scouting. The children remember her baking, but mostly her candy making. The family lost nearly everything in the 1972 Flood, but persevered.