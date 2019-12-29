Stewart, Patricia A.

RAPID CITY | Patricia Ann Stewart, 83, passed peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Advanced Care Hospital in Billings, MT.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1936 near Dell Rapids, SD, to Henry and Lillie (Smith) Dement. Pat grew up on the farm with 17 brothers and sisters, having to leave school to help support the family. Pat married Carryl "Milt" Stewart on Sept. 14, 1962 in Pipestone, MN, and eventually moved to Rapid City. She was a stay-at-home Mom, taking on a district manager position of ARTEX Paints until the last of the children started elementary school. She tried to be a disciplinarian, but usually just threatened, “wait until your Dad gets home!”. Pat was always volunteering to work her children’s many school activities and scouting. The children remember her baking, but mostly her candy making. The family lost nearly everything in the 1972 Flood, but persevered.
She started working at Landstrom’s Black Hills Gold Creations, retiring as an inventory control technician, after more than 20 years. During that time, she attended Black Hills State and earned an Associate’s degree in accounting.
After retiring she did accounting work part time for friends, was active in league bowling, enjoyed crafting, as well as china painting. The last few years were spent being active at the Minneluzahan Senior Center, which became a large part of her life. At the center, her favorites became Mexican Train dominoes and Wii bowling.
She is survived by her children; Mark Nagele, Texas, Craig Stewart, Idaho, Tracy (Rod) Goins, Rapid City, Kelli (Greg) Sachtjen, Rapid City, and Scott (Alice) Stewart, Wyoming; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her brother, Glenn (Barbara) Dement, Nevada; and her sister, LaVonne (Donald) Johnson, Rapid City.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Fountain Springs Church, 2100 North Plaza Drive. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
A memorial has been established to the Minneluzahan Senior Center.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is hosting her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Service information
10:00AM
21OO N. Plaza Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
11:30AM
4301 Tower Rd
Rapid City, SD 57701
