Stewart, Patricia

RAPID CITY | Patricia Stewart, 83, died Dec. 22, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Fountain Springs Church. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Service information

Dec 29
Family Gathering
Sunday, December 29, 2019
12:00AM
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM
Fountain Springs Church
21OO N. Plaza Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
Dec 30
Graveside Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:30AM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Rd
Rapid City, SD 57701
