Stinson, Lois I.

NEW UNDERWOOD | Lois Ilene (Hackens) Stinson, 100, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in New Underwood.
Lois was born May 14, 1919 in Viewfield, SD, to Frank Oscar and Amy Luella (Gross) Hackens. She married Delbert Stinson on May 17, 1939. Delbert and Lois took over the Viewfield Post Office in 1940; they ran it in conjunction with a grocery and gas station until 1949. They then purchased a ranch two miles east of there, where they farmed and ranched for more than 25 years. After retirement, they moved to Rapid City, where she lived until she entered the Good Samaritan Center in 2016.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Jay) Price of New Underwood; seven grandchildren, Cindi (John) Upham, Bill (Sherry) Rutledge, Matt (Donna) Rutledge, Peggi (John) Bockman, Kristie (Jeff) Thorstenson, Corey Price, and Clinton (Nicole) Price; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery. Everyone is invited to join the family for lunch at the New Underwood Community Center following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made to the Viewfield Community Cemetery or the New Underwood Good Samaritan Society – Activities Department.
