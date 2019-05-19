{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Terry R. Stocker, 64, died May 11, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 2 p.m. on May 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Stocker, Terry R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments