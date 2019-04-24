{{featured_button_text}}

NORRIS | Linda "Wink" Stoddard, 75, died April 21, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on April 28, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Kadoka.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on April 29, at the Kadoka City Auditorium. Burial will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

