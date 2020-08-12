Stoebner, Donald L.

Donald, son of Otto and Emma Stoebner, was born Aug. 5, 1938, and grew up on a farm near Tripp. After graduating from Tripp High School, he attended Mission House College and Seminary near Sheboygan, WI. After six years there, the seminary merged with Yankton School of Theology in Minneapolis, MN, forming United Theological Seminary. He was in the first graduation class in 1963 and then was ordained as a minister in the United Church of Christ (UCC).

He served the UCC in Carthage first and then was pastor of the Ipswich UCC and the Powell and Roscoe Presbyterian Churches. In 1976 he became the Associate Conference Minister of the SD Conference of the United Church of Christ which gave him responsibility for Placerville Camp near Rapid City. Following 13 years there, he was an Associate Conference Minister in Maine responsible for Rockcraft, an adult retreat center of the UCC. After six years there, he was the interim pastor of the UCC in Columbus, NE, and then was called to be pastor of Fremont, NE, UCC for six years until retirement in 2004 when Don and Rosie moved to Rapid City and built a retirement home. He left retirement to do interim ministry in Custer and Pierre.