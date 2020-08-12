Stoebner, Donald L.

RAPID CITY | Donald L. Stoebner, 82, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020.
Donald, son of Otto and Emma Stoebner, was born Aug. 5, 1938, and grew up on a farm near Tripp. After graduating from Tripp High School, he attended Mission House College and Seminary near Sheboygan, WI. After six years there, the seminary merged with Yankton School of Theology in Minneapolis, MN, forming United Theological Seminary. He was in the first graduation class in 1963 and then was ordained as a minister in the United Church of Christ (UCC).
In 1959 he married Rose Marie Lippert. They had three children: Dean, Kristi, and Bart.
He served the UCC in Carthage first and then was pastor of the Ipswich UCC and the Powell and Roscoe Presbyterian Churches. In 1976 he became the Associate Conference Minister of the SD Conference of the United Church of Christ which gave him responsibility for Placerville Camp near Rapid City. Following 13 years there, he was an Associate Conference Minister in Maine responsible for Rockcraft, an adult retreat center of the UCC. After six years there, he was the interim pastor of the UCC in Columbus, NE, and then was called to be pastor of Fremont, NE, UCC for six years until retirement in 2004 when Don and Rosie moved to Rapid City and built a retirement home. He left retirement to do interim ministry in Custer and Pierre.
He enjoyed golfing, swimming, wood carving, and singing. He had a stroke in 2013 and was wheelchair bound until his death.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Rosie; his children, Dean of Rapid City, Kristi McCracken of Porterville, CA, and Bart (Diane) of Spearfish; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Don will be remembered fondly as a fun dad, loving husband, and good preacher. He loved life, worked hard, sang exuberantly and served others.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at South Park United Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Placerville Camp.
Kirk Funeral Home
