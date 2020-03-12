Stolley, Richard 'Dick'
KADOKA | Richard “Dick” Stolley, 73, died March 10, 2020.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. prayer services on Sunday, March 15, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at the Kadoka City Auditorium. Burial will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home 

