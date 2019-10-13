{{featured_button_text}}
Harold Stoltenburg

RAPID CITY | Harold L. Stoltenburg, 83, passed away Oct. 6, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie Rick. He is survived by daughter, Denise (Tracy) Lively, Rapid City; son, Jay (Angel) Stoltenburg, Deadwood; son-in-law, Dave Rick, Rapid City; grandchildren, Katie (Jeremy) Evans, Rapid City, Erin Wynia (Jim), Rapid City, Kris (Becky) Wynia, Belle Fourche.

Services are pending.

