RAPID CITY | Kenneth C. Stoltz, 73, died on July 27, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Stoltz, Kenneth C.
