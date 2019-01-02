RAPID CITY | Alice Marie Stone, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at the age of 76 after a courageous 2-1/2 year battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, at the South Park United Church of Christ.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, at the church.
Additional information is available on the Kirk Funeral Home website.
