BELLE FOURCHE | Bettie L. Stone-Collins, 86, died Sept. 8, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 15, at Kline Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Stone-Collins, Bettie L.
