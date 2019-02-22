Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLE FOURCHE | Barbara L. Storm, 86, died Feb. 21, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, at First Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Moore Hill Cemetery near Hulett, Wyoming.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills 

the life of: Storm, Barbara L.
