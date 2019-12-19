{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Tillie Stott, 95, died peacefully during the sunrise on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Spearfish Regional Hospital with her children by her side after a short illness.

Tillie is survived by her four children, William “Bill” (Barbara) Stott of Deadwood, Ruby (Jerry) Douglas of Pierre, Mary (Louis) Leahy of Spearfish, and Delores (Ron) Holso of Belle Fourche; 10 grandchildren, Sharlene, Wade, Brent, Bryce, John, Lindsey, Onna, Robert, Dusty, and Tesha; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, David; and two sisters, Hilda Landis and Irene (Hirsch) Stone.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. A Celebration of Life funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Tillie will then be laid to eternal rest next to her beloved husband, William, at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. There will be a reception at 2 p.m. at The Hickory House in Spearfish.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

