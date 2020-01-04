Strain, David F.
0 entries

Strain, David F.

  • 0

RAPID CITY | David F. Strain, 88, died Jan. 2, 2020.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a 6 p.m. time of sharing on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at First United Methodist Church.

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News