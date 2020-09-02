 Skip to main content
Strain, Paul L.
Strain, Paul L.

STURGIS | Paul Louis Strain, 60, died Aug. 26, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Deadwood Distillery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

