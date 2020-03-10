Strande, Dorothy M.

RAPID CITY | Dorothy M. Strande passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born Sept. 10, 1922, to Joseph and Alice Morrison in Madison. On Jan. 9, 1942, she married Arthur L. Strande. They were married 52 years before Arthur passed away.
Dorothy was a member of South Canyon Lutheran, PEO, Beta Sigma Phi and Altrusa.
She kept her mind sharp playing Bridge.
Dorothy is survived by her son, James (Jeri) of Cottonwood, AZ; her daughters, JoAnn (Eric) Evenson of Ahwahnee, CA, Beverly (Greg) Koenig of Arvada, CO, and Alice (Mike) Bunker of Reliance, SD; nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Phyllis and Bill Williams of Pahrump, NV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, four brothers and a sister.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
