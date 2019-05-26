{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Earl Levi Stratmeyer, 92, died Dec. 29, 2018.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 1, 2019, at Grace Bible Church in Rockerville. Burial will be at the Rockerville Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

