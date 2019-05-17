{{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD | William “Jack” Stratton, 70, died May 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. today at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 18, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.

