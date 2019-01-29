Try 1 month for 99¢

NEWELL | Mae Anna Strohschein, 88, died Jan. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Newell Evangelical Church. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

